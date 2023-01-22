La Grange restaurant closed until 'further notice' due to vandalism

Oli Pollo posted several photos on Facebook where you can see holes in a bathroom wall and kitchen.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — La Grange restaurant Oli Pollo is closing until 'further notice.'

The Peruvian rotisserie posted on Facebook that they are closing due to recent vandalism and theft of their restaurant.

In the several photos that were posted, you can see holes in a bathroom wall and kitchen.

Oli Pollo administration is asking for prayers during this time.

After countless comments of support on the Facebook page, a GoFundMe is being set up to help cover the cost for renovations.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information when we can.

