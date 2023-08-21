Calling all grill masters: Derby Festival is looking for the best burger recipes

The winner will have their burger featured at Derby Festival and inside Kroger locations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you make the best burger in all of the Commonwealth?

The Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Beef Council are taking submissions for the 2024 Debry Burger champion. Recipes are being accepted until Dec. 1.

The winning burger will be featured at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville during Derby Festival and inside Kroger stores.

“Burgers are one of the most popular foods in America and they’re even better made with 100% beef,” said Carey Brown, Chief Operating Officer of the Kentucky Beef Council. “With the many ways burgers can be prepared, seasoned and dressed, we always look forward to the unique recipes that are submitted from around the state.”

Participation is open to all chefs, whether in their backyards or working in restaurants. Entrants are encouraged to submit a creative burger name, description and photo along with their submission.

All burgers must be 100% beef and include Dan-O's seasoning in the recipe.

Burgers will be judged on taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation.

Eight finalists will be announced in February and will compete in a cook-off in March. Full rules can be found here.

The winning chef receives a 2024 official Derby Festival poster, two VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, two VIP tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille, a $100 Kroger gift card, grilling prize package and a year's supply of Dan-O's seasoning.