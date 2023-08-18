Here's where you can get $7 wings for one week across Louisville

Each restaurant will fry up their own take on the wing — from signature sauces to secret menu specialties and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No need to wing your dinner plans anymore, because Louisville Wing Week is making its return!

From August 21-27, guests will have the chance to enjoy $7 wings from a plethora of restaurants. Each restaurant will fry up their own take on the wing — from signature sauces to secret menu specialties and more.

Over 25 restaurants are participating with some being: Country Boy Brewing, Four Pegs, Fistful of Ale, Happy Belly, InKredible's, La Suerte and Rubbies.

The idea is to get people to embrace the food and local culture while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places.

The website states that if you check in to four or more participating locations on the Louisville Wing Week app during wing week you will be entered for a chance to win a special grand prize, along with a top point winner and much more.

You can also view the list of participating restaurants, their special, locations and hours on the app. Click here to download it.

To view the growing list of participating restaurants and their wing specials, please click here.

