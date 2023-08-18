Pig Beach BBQ announces opening date for Louisville location

The New York City-based restaurant is opening a new 14,000-square-foot space on the water.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A New York City-based barbecue joint will open its newest location in Louisville by the end of the month.

Pig Beach BBQ announced Friday the new restaurant will open Aug. 31 at Waterfront Park. Doors will open at 11 a.m. The project was announced in November 2021.

Pig Beach BBQ is located at 1201 River Rd.

“Bringing Pig Beach BBQ to Waterfront Park in Louisville is a dream come true," said Shane McBride, Pig Beach director of Operations. "Our world class BBQ and beverage programs paired with a gorgeous view of the Ohio River and the best bourbon in the world at your fingertips is just amazing. The opportunity for private dining and huge parties is endless. I think about something like Derby week, horse racing, awesome food and access to all that bourbon. In my world it doesn’t get much better than that."

The new 14,000-square-foot space is two floors and features views of the river. Indoor and outdoor seating can accommodate up to 500 guests.

There are two premium bars, two large patios overlooking the water and more than 40 televisions.

Pig Beach installed a cafeteria-style line for carryout options inside. The "grab & go" area will include signature menu items, local beverage options and other options.

“Louisville’s warm, welcoming vibe and rich bourbon culture pairs perfectly with our style of barbeque and hospitality,” said Pig Beach BBQ Executive Chef Matt Abdoo. “We couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing Pig Beach to such a vibrant destination in Louisville at Waterfront Park, and we look forward to working with local distilleries, breweries, and purveyors in reflecting that flavor and culture throughout our menu.”

The first Pig Beach location opened in Brooklyn in 2015. The restaurant has received praise from the New York Times, TODAY Show, Food Network and other national outlets.

The Louisville location will be open daily from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. You can view the full menu here.