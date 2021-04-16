Distillery to build family-friendly destination in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky distillery startup is planning to build a 300-acre campus that will employ about 126 people.
The governor's office says Log Still Distillery is investing $24 million in a second phase of its project to revive a historic site in Nelson County.
The company says it is building a family-friendly tourism destination in the heart of Kentucky’s bourbon industry.
The project’s second phase will create jobs in hospitality, event operations, restaurant and distillery operations.
