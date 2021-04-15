Gallant Fox Brewery expanding to Bullitt County

The owners of Gallant Fox plan to open a new brewery and taproom in Mt. Washington, becoming the first brewery in Bullitt County.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — One year after opening in Louisville, a popular brewery is expanding to Bullitt County.

While searching for a new location, they said they wanted something similar to what they've experienced in Clifton, with a supportive group of regulars.

"We knew that we wanted to be in a community that was very similar, a community that could support us, that we would be the local pub, the local brewery, the local spot for them to go. And when we looked around, there wasn't a place better than Mt. Washington," Roger Huff, co-owner of Gallant Fox, said.

The Mt. Washington taproom will also have an outdoor beer garden, serving craft beers as well as bourbons.

