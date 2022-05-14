Master P visits Louisville youth who have been affected by gun violence

After the day's activities the kids met music mogul Master P who came to town to share this special moment with them and their families.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Music mogul Master P joined the Future Healers to shed more light on overcoming violence.

The future healers is a program for young people across the Derby City who have seen the direct impacts of gun violence.

Saturday, the kids got a glimpse of what doctors and nurses do on a daily basis as an introduction to the medical field.

"They're gaining these skills, but they're seeing the people that okay, I can potentially be like this," Karen Udoh, Future Healers executive director said.

Future Healers is a program for Louisville youth that have been affected by gun violence to get the chance to work side by side with medical professionals.

Karen Udoh, a third year UofL medical student and Executive Director for future healers says it's important these kids see themselves in them.

"Our main goal is to increase representation in the healthcare fields so this is such an initial way we can do that at such a young age," said Udoh.

Violence across the city has affected kids just like 12-year-old Alexis Lewis.

"I got shot in my arm and it exploded. It ricocheted off my phone and exploded in my hand," she said.

Lewis was on her phone in bed last July when shots rang into her apartment, saying she had no time to react.

"It wasn't scary, you don't expect it. It just came out of nowhere," Lewis said.

She says days like this help her.

"It makes me feel comfortable when you're there with somebody who has gone through something similar," Lewis said.

And after the day's activities, the kids came back to an auditorium to meet music mogul Master P who came to town to share this special moment with them and their families.

"These kids could be doing anything and to be able to be here in a hospital seeing how doctors and nurses, how they help, how they heal, and do this at a young age, this is a blessing," Master P said.

He said he refuses to give up on this city and all the love he knows here.

"We are stronger together and I hope that when people see my, my love and my passion for this city, the people that live here everyday say you know what, I want to protect that," Master P said.

For Alexis? She's now treating everyday as a blessing.

"I survived it, I still have my arm, I still have -- I'm still here. I don't know, it makes me feel proud of myself," Lewis said.

For anyone interested in getting involved with the Future Healers, click here.

