The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is opening up a pet food bank to assist pet owners who are experiencing job loss or other financial crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pet food bank is made possible by a donation from GreaterGood.org and Eukanuba Nutrition, as well as donations from area residents.

The COVID-19 Pet Food Bank will begin in Monday, March 30 at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center, 241 Steedly Drive, Louisville.

Distribution will be done alphabetically by last name. Pick-up will be each day at 9 a.m. and run through 11 a.m., clients are asked to remain in their cars for curbside assistance. Assistance will be available while supplies last.

Here is the order in which pet food will be given:

A-E: Monday

F-J: Tuesday

K-O: Wednesday

P-T: Thursday

U-Z: Friday

“Sadly, thousands of local families are struggling financially right now because of job losses, and this often impacts their pets,” said Karen Koenig, Vice President of Animal Welfare. “Our goal is to help pet owners during this crisis, so they can keep their animals healthy and in their homes.”

