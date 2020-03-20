LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As thousands lose their jobs this week after Governor Andy Beshear shut down businesses across the state, animal advocates are starting to worry if pets would be okay.

“We’re afraid for the animals. We’re afraid of what’s coming down the pipe here,” said Kentucky Animal Action member Hannah Truxell.

She fears people may feel they can no longer afford to take care of their pets, and might give them up.

“Don't abandon your animal. Don't drop it off at a park. Don't let it loose,” she said. “Be there for your animal. Don’t give up right now.”

Louisville Metro Animal Services is no longer taking in pets except for strays and aggressive animals surrendered by their owners.

The Kentucky Humane Society has decided to close adoption centers at the St. Matthews and Fern Creek Feeders Supply and the health clinic.



“This is a time when you need your pet and your pet needs you,” said veterinarian Dr. Chris Albert.

Dr. Albert said she’s seen an uptick in calls over people concerned they could either give their pet coronavirus, or get it from then.



“Pets don't catch this, pets don't transmit this, so it's safe to be around your pet,” she explained.



She doesn't, however, suggest snuggling up to a stranger's animal.



“We're all learning to practice social distance with people, we need to do that with other people's pets, too.”



For those who need resources to help support their animals at this time, consider visiting American Veterinary Medical Association or KentuckyAnimalAction.org.

