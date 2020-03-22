LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A community organization is asking for the public’s help to aid seniors who are caring for their beloved pets.

The Jewish Community Center says they’ll be collecting non-perishable food for small, medium and large dogs, cat food and cat litter.

Those items can be dropped off in front of the JCC on March 23 from noon until 4 p.m.

They want people to call (502) 475-4060 when they arrive, and staff will assist them.

You can also drive-by and drop it on their steps.

If you are over 60 and need pet assistance, you can contact (502) 238-2749 or email tstone@jewishlouisville.org.

