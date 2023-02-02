The Kid Laroi, Jeremy Zucker to perform in Lexington on college tour; Here's how to get tickets

The Kid Laroi is best known for his singles "Stay", "Without You" and "Reminds Me Of You."

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Here's one artist coming to Kentucky that you won't want to miss.

Australian rapper The Kid Laroi will embark on his 'Bleed For You' tour this spring, where he will travel across 20 college towns and arenas performing hit-after-hit.

And he's scheduled to make a stop at Lexington's Rupp Arena on March 31!

The 19-year-old is best known for his singles "Stay", "Without You" and "Reminds Me Of You." He gained popularity from his close friendship and mentorship with the late rapper Juice Wrld while he was on tour in Australia.

Laroi will perform alongside singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker on his tour, popular for his songs "comethru", "you were good to me" and "all the kids are depressed."

“It’s really what I’ve always imagined... I always knew it was bigger than that,” Laroi said in a press release about his crossover success and finding an audience outside of Australia.

“I love everything I make. I take music super seriously, and I look at it as art,” Laroi said in a press release.

Here's a full list of The Kid Laroi's 'College Tour' dates:

March 22 - Syracuse, NY

March 24 - Kingston, RI

March 25 - Bangor, ME

March 27 - Stage College, PA

March 28 - Columbus, OH

March 29 - Ypsilanti, MI

March 31 - Lexington, KY

April 1 - Charlottesville, PA

April 2 - Columbia, SC

April 4 - Tallahassee, FL

April 5 - Knoxville, TN

April 7 - Madison, WI

April 8 - Coralville, IA

April 15 - Coachella

April 22 - Coachella

April 26 - Boise, ID

April 28 - Loveland, CO

April 30 - Oklahoma City, OK

May 2 - Springfield, MO

May 3 - Champaign, IL

