Rapper Gucci Mane to perform in Louisville on Derby weekend

The Atlanta-based artist is best known for his songs "Wake Up in the Sky", "I Get the Bag (feat. Migos)" and "Both (feat. Drake)".

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As if Derby weekend isn't jam-packed with enough, here's one more event to put on your radar!

Rapper Gucci Mane will be performing at Bourbon Hall - located at 116 W Jefferson St - on Saturday, May 6.

The Atlanta-based artist is best known for his songs "Wake Up in the Sky", "I Get the Bag (feat. Migos)" and "Both (feat. Drake)".

Generating millions of streams over the years, Gucci Mane has released 14 studio albums and 71 mixtapes throughout his career — solidifying himself as one of the pioneers of the hip-hop subgenre trap music.

The concert, hosted by Royal Creationz, is a 21+ event and goes from 10 p.m. - 3:30 a.m. Officials said there will be a cash bar and food available.

General admission tickets vary from $75-$100 per person, and VIP tickets vary from $100-$150 per person.

For more information about the event, please click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.