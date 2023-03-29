Waterfront Wednesday schedule announced for 2023; full lineup here

As always, these summer, outdoor concerts on the Big Four Lawn in Waterfront Park are free.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday nights in Louisville are about to get a little more exciting.

Waterfront Wednesday will return again this summer, filling Waterfront Park with music, food and good times.

All the Waterfront Wednesday concerts are completely free and will take place on the Big Four Lawn on the last Wednesday of every month starting at 5 p.m.

Complete Waterfront Wednesday 2023 schedule

April 26 – Durand Jones, Ruen Brothers and Producing A Kind Generation

May 31 – Charley Crockett, Sunny War and Bibelhauser Brothers

June 28 – The Hold Steady, TBA and Turbo Nut

July 26 – Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies, Supreme Beings of Leisure and Jameron

Aug. 30 – TBA, Darlingside and Anemic Royalty

Sept. 27 – Back 2 Mac, Sheryl Rouse Band and Sweet G & The Shine

While Waterfront Wednesday is an all-ages event, officials say parents should be aware that there may be profanity or adult themes from time to time.

Outside drinks are not allowed on the premises, however, guests can bring in their own food and there will be plenty of local food trucks, vendors and a bar.

Pets, coolers, tents, and glass are not allowed at Waterfront Wednesday. You're more than welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Anyone interested in listening to live music with a gorgeous view of the Ohio River as a backdrop this summer just needs to wait until the last Wednesday of the month.

Click here for more details on attending a Waterfront Wednesday concert.

