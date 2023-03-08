Bourbon & Beyond 2023 lineup released; Billy Strings, Bruno Mars among headliners

Bourbon & Beyond will take over Louisville Sept. 14-17; tickets on sale now.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether you're into bluegrass, rock, pop, country or rap music, there is surely something for you at the 2023 Bourbon & Beyond festival.

The music festival released its full lineup of musical artists set to perform in Louisville, Kentucky this September.

Some of the headliners for the four-day festival include: Billy Strings, Train, The Killers, Bruno Mars, The Avett Brothers, The Black Keys, Duran Duran, Jon Batiste, Blondie and more.

The festival will take place at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Thursday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 17.

Single-day tickets, camping passes, and weekend passes are currently on sale and available online.

According to the Bourbon & Beyond website, there are also options to bundle tickets with hotels for any out-of-towners making the trip.

If you're looking for the perfect blend of bourbon, food and music, consider heading to Louisville this September for the festival of a lifetime.

