Gay country singer pulls out of hometown show in Kentucky amid calls for protest

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. — A country musician from Kentucky has pulled out of an 80-year tradition in his hometown amid allegations that his performance would promote “homosexuality or sexuality.”

Russellville-native Adam Mac, who is gay, was slated to headline at the Logan County Tobacco and Heritage Festival’s Grand Finale Concert on Oct. 14. That concert has since been canceled.

In a social media post on Thursday, Mac said he received a call from Polly Steenbergen, executive director of the county's Chamber of Commerce, which left him well-aware some people in his community were “very upset” a gay man was headlining the concert.

Mac said Steenbergen informed him that people in the community, including some board members within Russellville’s Chamber of Commerce, were questioning what type of performance he would be putting on at the festival.

“[They] wanted to ensure that I would not be promoting homosexuality or sexuality in front of a family-friendly environment,” he said. “I don’t really know what they expected I was going to do other than just come and put on a hell of a show."

During a radio interview on Friday, Steenbergen said those were just the questions she was being asked.

“I am a parent of a 4-year-old. Any performance, any movie, any kind of entertainment I’m going to put in front of my child, I’m going to question is it appropriate for their age,” she said. “I think just like any other concert that we would have, that question was raised.”

She went on to say those questions weren’t based on Mac’s sexual orientation.

“Those questions were based on what would be appropriate and family friendly and I have to answer all questions that are given to me,” Steenbergen said. “Those were the questions I received, so we’re trying to move forward.”

Steenbergen said once the festival announced Mac would be headlining the concert, people began showing up outside the Chamber’s office and threatened to protest the concert. It’s unclear if the Chamber received any threats of violence, however she said the festival couldn’t ensure Mac’s safety.

“Everyone knows that Russellville City Park, we don’t have metal detectors at the entry way, we can’t ensure security for him,” she said. “I will never argue with someone’s personal safety.”

Mac said it’s “disheartening” to know there are people in his community who are angry he was asked to perform in his hometown.

“Sure, they have the right to not listen to my music, they have the right to not come to the show, but what’s happening is now they are protesting,” he said. “Which is just so disheartening.”

He added backing out of the concert was a difficult decision and one that hurt him personally.

“A part of me feels like it would be letting down the people who need to see me most there in that space,” Mac said. “It also feels like if I don’t do the show, I’m caving in letting those people win. Which also, if you know me, is not something that I like to do.”

As of Thursday, the festival’s grand finale concert and fireworks show have been canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

“It was completely out of our hands at that point,” Steenbergen said. “He canceled the concert portion, we decided not to rebook anyone else, nor to have the fireworks. This is such a touchy situation, we obviously can’t refill Adam Mac for that show, so we were just not going to push that any further.”

