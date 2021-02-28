Louisville native Jack Harlow to make 'Saturday Night Live' debut in March

The Louisville native and 'WHATS POPPIN' rapper's first appearance on the show as a music guest will be on March 27.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a tweet from 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL), Louisville native and rapper Jack Harlow is slated to be the sketch show's next music guest March 27.

This will be Harlow's first appearance on the show, and SNL alum Maya Rudolph will be hosting.

The tweet came shortly after the show aired Feb. 27 which featured pop star Nick Jonas as both the host and musical guest.

Harlow is coming off a successful 2020 which saw him break into the mainstream rap scene with his hit song, 'WHATS POPPIN,' which is up for the Best Rap Performance award at this year's Grammy Awards.

The 22-year-old also released his debut album in December 2020, 'That's What They All Say.'

On the upcoming performance, Harlow said in a tweet, "I grew up watching SNL with my family every weekend. I vividly remember seeing Kanye [West] perform Love Lockdown and Heartless in 2008. Thank you for making this happen. Another dream come true."

Saturday Night Live.

March 27th.🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝



I grew up watching SNL with my family every weekend. I vividly remember seeing Kanye perform Love Lockdown and Heartless in 2008. Thank you for making this happen. Another dream come true. pic.twitter.com/kafxiNa6bx — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) February 28, 2021

Catch SNL at 11:30 p.m. March 27 on NBC.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.