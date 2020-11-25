Jack Harlow nabs Grammy nomination for 'WHATS POPPIN'

The Louisville native was nominated for Best Rap Performance. The Grammy Awards show takes place on Jan. 31, 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native and rapper Jack Harlow nabbed his first Grammy nomination for his hit single, 'WHATS POPPIN.'

This is Harlow's first Grammy nod and the song was nominated for Best Rap Performance. Other's on the list include ‘Deep Reverence’ by Big Sean and the late Nipsey Hussle, 'Bop' by DaBaby, 'The Bigger Picture' by Lil Baby, 'Savage' by Megan thee Stallion and Beyonce and 'Dior' by the late Pop Smoke.

'WHATS POPPIN' was released in January, was the rapper's first Billboard Top 100 song reaching a peak of no. 2. Its been streamed close to 380 million times on Spotify and the music video has more than 111 million views on YouTube.

A remix of the song was released in June and featured the likes of DaBaby, Tory Lanez and hip hop legend Lil Wayne. The remix has been streamed more than 252 million times.

The Grammy Awards show takes place on Jan. 31, 2021.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.