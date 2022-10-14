Louisville events being held for families affected by infant, pregnancy loss

On Saturday, a White Pumpkin Candle Vigil will be held virtually. People will share personal interviews and stories and offer insights for grief and support.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A touching event will be held on Friday and Saturday for families affected by infant and pregnancy loss.

The Remembrance Walk will take place on Friday, Oct. 14 at Borden Community Park to help honor the children that have lost their lives.

The next day, on Saturday, a White Pumpkin Candle Vigil will be held virtually. People will share personal interviews and stories; offer insights for grief and support; and read names of children whose lives have been lost, a white pumpkin poem and say a prayer.

If you are interested, you can add your child's name to the list to be read.

You can do that by messaging the organizer on her Facebook page here.

In addition, paintings will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Adalyn Rose Foundation.

For more information, please visit the organizer's Facebook page.

