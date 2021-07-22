Jeffersonville celebrates 30th season of free concert series

The concert series was started by Jeffersonville Main Street to help spur the revitalization of downtown Jeffersonville and it has grown into a community tradition.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — According to a release, the city of Jeffersonville is commemorating its 30th season of the Concerts in the Park series Friday.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park. The performance will feature music by Eric & Kenny and Pearl Street Treats will be given free ice cream.

The concert series was started by Jeffersonville Main Street to help spur the revitalization of downtown Jeffersonville and it has grown into a community tradition.

"The Concerts in the Park series started small, with just four concerts the first year," Jeffersonville Main Street's Concert Committee Chairperson Barbara Brewster said. "But due to their popularity we were able to continue adding more concerts, with most years consisting of a 17-week season."

Jeffersonville Main Street's Concert Committee was successfully chaired by Sonny Brewster until his death in 2016.

After his passing, his wife Barbara took on the concert duties and has guided it to it's 30th season.

Brewster credits the enduring success of the concert series to many people, including the members of Jeffersonville Main Street's Concert Committee, the volunteers who constructed the bandstand, Jeffersonville's Mayor, City Council, and the city's Parks and Police Departments.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating 30 seasons of the Concerts in the Park series in downtown Jeffersonville," Executive Director of Jeffersonville Main Street Jay Ellis said. "The concert series was one of the catalysts for the Main Street movement and in that time downtown Jeffersonville has become a vibrant place again, and that's music to our ears."

