New Kids On the Block's 'Mixtape Tour 2022' to make stop in Kentucky

The lineup includes iconic acts like Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — New Kids On The Block announced their tour will make a stop in Kentucky next year.

The group's Mixtape Tour 2022, which will travel to more than 50 cities next summer, will be at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, October 8. Click here to purchase tickets.

