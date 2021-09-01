Jack O'Lantern Spectacular returns to Iroquois Park

The family Jack O’Lantern Spectacular is returning to Iroquois Park from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall is almost here, and so are the Halloween vibes!

The family fun event Jack O’Lantern Spectacular is returning to Iroquois Park Sept. 30 through Oct. 31.

Parks Alliance of Louisville announced this year’s theme would be "Changing the Channel: A Timeline of Television History," featuring everyone's favorite shows from the Golden Age of Television to what we stream on devices today, and everything in between.

Organizers said guests can weave their way through the woods filled with familiar faces and scenes from the small screen as iconic theme songs play throughout the park.

"The Parks Alliance of Louisville and our production company, Passion for Pumpkins, are thrilled to return to the walking path this year, however, everyone’s health and safety will continue to be a priority," said Brooke Pardue, CEO of the Parks Alliance of Louisville.

The Jack O'Lantern Spectacular will be held rain or shine and no refunds will be given. Tickets purchase in advance may be exchanged for another day.

The event will be open from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and through midnight Friday and Saturday nights.

A special sensory-friendly night will be held on Monday, Oct. 25 with gates opening early at 6 p.m. During this one hour, pumpkins will light up the woods but there will be no music or special effects. Designed for those with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and sensory processing differences, and their families.

To reduce crowds and traffic, there will be timed ticketing for every night of the show. The entrance is at 1080 Amphitheater Road, at the intersection of New Cut and Kenwood.

Pricing info

Sunday-Thursday pricing: Adults - $15, Seniors (65+) $13, Children (3-12) - $12

Friday-Saturday pricing: Adults - $20, Seniors (65+) - $17, Children (3-12) - $15

Children 2 and under are free

Tickets for groups of 25 or more can be purchased in advance by calling 502/742-9120, or email.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Parks Alliance of Louisville, and the more than 100 public parks in Louisville.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.