St. James Court Art Show returns; organizers expect largest turnout yet

After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 the annual art show is expected 250,000 visitors throughout the weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A triumph return is in order this weekend for the St. James Court Art Show. The annual Old Louisville neighborhood event is celebrating its 65th year and organizers are expecting it to be the largest show yet.

More than 250,000 visitors are expected throughout the weekend and attending guests will be met with over 600 artists showcasing their work.

Artists from all over the country venture to the famed Old Louisville staple and each are happy to make a return

"St. James is like the superbowl of art shows, everyone wants to get in, i'ts a tough competitive process — and its an honor to be selected," Photographer Luke Sherret said.

The show was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Day one is in full swing. The weather is great and the artists are ready for you! #stjamescourtartshow pic.twitter.com/wSBamMzOBz — St. James Court Art Show (@StJamesArtShow) October 1, 2021

It's a celebration of art for everyone and for 11-year-old artist Sam Brooks — seeing others work was a main reason he wanted to attend.

"I am most excited for seeing other peoples art and selling my own," Brooke said.

He is part of the St. James Court Art Show's partnership with the Speed Museum to showcase Black artists and history in Louisville, specifically the Walnut St. District.

"Black artists in particular are not afforded opportunities to showcase their art or to sell their work to really make a living off of it so its important we amplify those voices," Shauntrice Martin with the program said.

The art show features six different sections of art and guests can also visit local food vendors.

