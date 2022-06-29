Netflix show ‘Cheer’ brings live tour to Louisville

The live performance promises championship routines at the KFC Yum! Center and will feature two Louisville natives.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Emmy Award-winning Netflix docuseries "Cheer" is bringing it’s 2022 live tour to Louisville this week and tickets are still available.

On Thursday, June 30, fan favorites from Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College will bring championship routines to the KFC Yum! Center.

The live performance will feature 14x National Champion coach and best-selling author, Monica Aldama as well as cheer stars such as Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer. It will also feature two Louisville natives, Jeron Hazelwood and Terrell Cabral.

Without all the score cards and judges, a spokesperson for the Yum! Center said, “CHEER LIVE will transform the nail-biting sport of competitive cheerleading into a first of its kind premiere athletic event staged with the epic production value of a live concert.”

“We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure,” Simianer said. “It’s going to be so much fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, ‘that can be me one day.’”

The Netflix series recently debuted its second season earlier this year.

“The world has fallen in love with the stars of Cheer,” tour creator and producer Jared Paul said. “These world class cheer stars are going to blow minds when they go full out this summer.”

