Kentucky Shakespeare Festival canceled for summer 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a Facebook post, Kentucky Shakespeare is canceling their 2020 summer production. The company puts on Shakespearean plays in Old Louisville's Central Park during the summer, they plan on returning in 2021.

In lieu of having to cancel in-persons shows, the 2020 summer company is presenting a digital season that can be seen on their Facebook page and YouTube channel. Along with this digital season, Kentucky Shakespeare is making the productions from the 2017 through 2019 seasons available on the platforms as well.

"It's with a heavy heart that we share we will not able to present an in-person 60th season of your Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park, with too many obstacles to overcome," said Producing Artistic Director, Matt Wallace. "Please know that we did everything in our power to make it happen, but simply put, it is not worth the risk of our highest priority - our team and beloved audience members."

The company was preparing for their 60th season at Central Park. The next show is scheduled for May 26, 2021.

