Harlem Globetrotters show off skills at Kentucky Kingdom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This weekend, the Harlem Globetrotters will be tipping off at Kentucky Kingdom .. for a weeklong showcase of their impressive skills.

"You never really know what we're going to do. We might come out there, spin a ball on your finger. You might see us shoot a shot from the stands, but most of all, you just don't want to miss a good time with your family and friends," said Zeus McClurkin, a Harlem Globetrotter.

The team will do 30-minute showcases every day at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. They will be free to park guests.

Guests will also be treated to complimentary autographs and meet and greets with the players after each performance.

For more information, visit kentuckykingdom.com/harlemglobetrotters.

