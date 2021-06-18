UofL Health - Shelbyville Hospital opens new intensive care unit

The unit has six beds and is focused on pulmonary care.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, University of Louisville (UofL) Health is expanding its service and offering a high level of inpatient care through a new intensive care unit (ICU) at their Shelbyville Hospital location.

The ICU opened June 14 and admitted the first patient within hours. The unit has six beds, with a focus on pulmonary care and is staffed with experienced registered nurses who have specialized training to treat patients of a higher acuity.

“Having an intensive care unit at UofL Health – Shelbyville Hospital will allow people to stay close to home as they recover from more significant illness,” CEO of UofL Health – Shelbyville Hospital Aaron Garofola said. “Through the hospital’s affiliation with UofL Health, we have been able to bring new outstanding new specialists to our community, such as Valerie Briones-Pryor, M.D., hospitalist, and Greg Pfister, M.D., pulmonologist, who are leading this effort. We want our patients to feel comfortable and be assured they will receive excellent care at their community hospital.”

The ICU team has expertise to provide care for advanced pulmonary disease including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure, as well as other conditions.

So far, UofL Health has invested $650,000 in the Shelbyville Hospital ICU.

