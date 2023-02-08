'One-of-a-kind drive-thru experience': Dinosaur attraction headed to Louisville Mega Cavern

Visitors will explore under Louisville to uncover 80 moving dinosaurs on a 20-minute adventure through the Mega Cavern’s underground passageways.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dinosaurs will be storming Louisville next week.

Staring Feb. 17, dinos will be taking over the Louisville Mega Cavern again with the Dinos Under Louisville attraction.

According to a press release, visitors will explore under Louisville to uncover 80 moving dinosaurs on a 20-minute adventure through more than half a mile of the Mega Cavern’s underground passageways.

“Dinos Under Louisville is sure to excite and inspire guests as they venture through a variety of environments and time periods in a one-of-a-kind drive-through experience,” Don Lessem, president and CEO of Dino Don Inc., said.

Patrons will venture alongside the “live” dinosaurs as they drive through the cavern -- experiencing the Permian, Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous time periods and the extinction event.

“With this being the first time we have ever brought our dinosaurs underground, we are incredibly excited to work with Louisville Mega Cavern to create an unprecedented, realistic Dino experience for visitors from near and far,” Lessem said.

The attraction will happen Sunday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. It will end on April 30.

You can buy passes for Dinos Under Louisville here. Tickets start at $49.99 per vehicle.

Officials with Louisville Mega Cavern say all passes must be purchased online in advance, because cash won't be accepted.

For more information about Louisville Mega Cavern or Dinos Under Louisville, please click here.

