Rare possum rescued after being hit by car in Kentucky

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A rare possum was given a second chance at life after being hit by a car in Kentucky.

Yeti is the latest rescuee at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington. A news releases from the wildlife center says Yeti is a leucistic opossum, which is a condition similar to but different from albinism that gives her a one-of-a-kind "fluffy snowball" look.

According to a news release, the car fractured Yeti's jaw and skull causing her to lose an eye and gave her road rash, which she is recovering from. In addition, she has permanent neurological issues.

Officials at Second Chances say she can't be released back into the wild due to all the injuries she's endured -- so the wildlife center will be granting her "lifetime sanctuary."

According to a news release, once Yeti is completely healed she will join other USDA-licensed ambassador animals for the wildlife rescue's environmental education programs. She will teach the public about environmental conservation and how humans can "better co-exist" with wildlife.

