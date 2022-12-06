Selena Gomez Shares Fred Armisen's Reaction to Her Naming Her Kidney After Him

Fred Armisen couldn’t have been sweeter after finding out Selena Gomez named her kidney after him. During Monday night’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 30-year-old songstress shared the Saturday Night Live alum’s reaction to her reveal from her Rolling Stone cover story.

"So, I got a kidney transplant a couple years ago and as a way of coping, I thought I would name it," Gomez told Fallon. "That’s weird I know, but I did. But I named it after Fred Armisen."

When asked to elaborate why, the "Come and Get It" singer dished that it’s simply because she’s a huge fan.

"Because I love Portlandia and I love everything that he does," she said with a laugh. "So, I’m like, 'Hey, watch Fred, guys.'"

Gomez shared that Armisen did find out and responded with a kind gesture.

"Yeah, he sent me flowers. I was so excited," the "My Mind & Me" singer shared.

Gomez announced that she underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 as a result of organ failure due to lupus. The Only Murders in the Building star also revealed that her friend, Francia Raisa, was her donor.

In November, during a conversation with Rolling Stone, Gomez revealed that naming her kidney added a little bit of humor to a dark moment.

"I named my new kidney 'Fred,'" she told the publication. "I named it after Fred Armisen because I love Portlandia. I’ve never met him, but I’m secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, 'That’s weird.'"

Following the interview, Gomez addressed backlash she faced after she didn't mention Raisa by name in the documentary or in the interview.

When one TikTok user shared a video breaking down the supposed drama -- including the fact that Raisa does not follow Gomez on Instagram -- Gomez herself took to the comments of that TikTok video to address the supposed friction.

"Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know," Gomez commented.

In November, Gomez released her documentary, My Mind & Me, which chronicled her life from 2016 to 2020, as she worked through her bipolar diagnosis, battle with lupus and journey into womanhood.

At the film’s premiere, Gomez spoke with ET about the importance of being candid with her story.

"In a weird way, I feel like it is a time capsule of things -- a period of my life where I look back, and I actually feel bad for that version of myself," Gomez explained. "I think that it was good for me to see how I was responding to my body, the way that I was acting and the way it was so irrational in moments, and I think it was really healing for me to see that and get it out."