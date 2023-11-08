A closer look at the potential storms headed toward Kentuckiana; What we know

There are projected to be scattered storms early Saturday with a batch of storms on Monday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We are in the middle of summer, and there are warm temperatures and more storm chances on the way for Kentuckiana.

For Friday, the forecast is looking pretty quiet with warm temperatures in the low 90s. There is no chance of rain, so it will be a pleasant afternoon.

On Saturday morning, there is a chance of scattered storms around 6 a.m. but it's expected to clear out by lunchtime. There is a low risk of seeing stronger storms with the chance of an isolated strong wind gust. The rain won't be as widespread and only a few communities will see the rain.

Plan for steamy conditions into Saturday afternoon! The humidity will increase throughout the afternoon and it will feel like 100 degrees with actual highs in the low to mid 90s. The sun will likely come out and be a sunny but hot afternoon. Overnight there is a chance of seeing a shower.

Sunday is trending mostly dry, but you will find a few more clouds outside. This will keep our temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Monday will be our main focus with the risk of stronger storms possible across Kentuckiana.

We are tracking a low-pressure system moving across our area and will bring a wave of heavy downpours, frequent lightning and the chance of strong wind gusts. The timing is in the morning through the midday. Once we get closer to Monday, we will have a better idea of the threat of severe weather we are under.

