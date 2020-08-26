Hurricane Laura now a Category 4, expected to make landfall Wednesday night

Hurricane Warnings are now posted from San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana.

SAN ANTONIO — Laura is now a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph as of Wednesday afternoon. The hurricane is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night.

On Tuesday morning, Laura officially became a hurricane.

Hurricane Laura has 140 mph winds and will continue to get stronger over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

With warm water and favorable environmental conditions, Laura is a major hurricane. A major hurricane is Category 3 and above with winds of 111 mph and stronger. The forecast track takes Laura toward the northwestern portion of the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will likely make landfall late Wednesday night early Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane, with winds forecast up to 145 mph.

Right now, new forecast cones come out every six hours. The 10 p.m. update kept the path in nearly the same spot as the 4 p.m. update - as did Wednesday's 4 a.m. The cone is getting narrower the closer the hurricane gets to shore, which means most of the Houston area is no longer in the cone of uncertainty.

The latest forecast track has the storm landing Louisiana near the border with Texas. A storm surge of up to 20 feet (which could extend 30 miles inland), up to 15 inches of rain, and tornadic storms will also accompany the storm with the worst weather along and east of the track.

The National Hurricane Center's 11 AM Advisory contained this sobering message:



Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline in southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas.

Storm surge is among the worst of the dangers followed by the wind. Yes, there will be rain, but this will not be a Harvey-like flooding event.

Galveston can still expect about a five foot storm surge (well within the limits of the seawall) while closer to Beaumont and into Lake Charles there will be about a 10 foot storm surge:

A surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the southwest Louisiana coastline and far southeastern Texas.

Hurricane-force winds are expected Wednesday night in the warning area from San Luis Pass to west of Morgan City, Louisiana. The strongest winds near the eye wall will occur somewhere in that area.

Damaging wind and gusts are expected to spread well inland into parts of eastern Texas and western Louisiana early Thursday.

There's also the possibility of widespread flash flooding along small streams and roadways in far east Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.