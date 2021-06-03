Ramp from I-64W, I-71S to I-65N closed due to semi crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to TRIMARC, the I-64W and I-71S on the ramp to I-65N in Jefferson County is closed due to a semi crash.
A photo from TRIMARC shows a semi hanging over the ramp with two of the tires suspended in the air. The crash happened right before the Lincoln Bridge.
It is unclear how long the closure of the ramp will be as crews work to remove the truck from the lane.
The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
