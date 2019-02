LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Guardrail repairs will close an exit ramp in Louisville on Monday.

The exit ramp from I-71S to I-264W will be closed on February 4 to allow for repairs of a guardrail damaged in a crash last week, according to KYTC.

The work is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and should be completed by noon.

A detour has been established. Take I-71S to the Zorn Ave. exit, then take I-71N to I-264W.