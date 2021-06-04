Lanes to be closed on Kennedy Bridge for inspection June 7

The left three lanes will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday for bridge inspection. The right three lanes will remain open.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the left three lanes on the Kennedy Bridge in Jefferson County will be closed Monday, June 7.

KYTC crews and bridge inspectors from an engineering firm will be performing preventive maintenance on the bridge.

The Kennedy has six lanes for southbound traffic on I-65. The left three lanes will be closed at mile marker 137.1 just beyond the Indiana approach, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The right three lanes will remain open. All lanes are expected to reopen by 3:30 p.m.

Northbound I-65 traffic on the adjacent Lincoln Bridge will not be affected.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur, KYTC says.

