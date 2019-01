OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — If I-71 North is part of your daily commute, you could see some delays on Friday.

Kentucky Transportation maintenance staff will be performing base failure repairs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The right lane of I-71N will be closed at mile marker 17 near Buckner for the duration of the maintenance work.

Officials say that motorists should expect delays in the area.

