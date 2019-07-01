LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – All lanes are back open on the expressway following a Monday crash involving a Metro EMS ambulance and a dump truck, causing multiple injuries.

Dash-camera video from Bill Stebbins Jr. shows the moments after a terrifying crash on the Georgia Davis Powers Expressway (Interstate 264 in west Louisville). Smoke was shown rising in the distance.

People could also be seen running to offer help in the pile-up that sent 7 people to the hospital.

“When you see a truck that looked like it had been burnt up, it gives you chills,” Stebbins said.

Logan Wells was driving the opposite direction in his semi when he first noticed a charred dump truck and a Louisville Metro ambulance that he described as being cut in half.

“You see the who cab’s been engulfed in flames and you think there is a good chance that driver didn’t make it out,” Wells said.

Two EMT’s who were tending to a patient were taken to the hospital.

MetroSafe says that ambulance was stopped in the shoulder when it was hit from behind by the dump truck.

EMT Kristopher Haeberlin is in stable condition and his co-worker, Christopher Barrett, is in serious condition. Officials say both joined Metro EMS last April.

EMS Director Jody Meiman is asking drivers to be alert.

"The streets are the most dangerous that they have ever been. We can't ask the public or anybody on the streets to please pay attention.”

The crash happened almost two weeks after LMPD Detective DeeDee Mengedoht was hit

from behind by an MSD tanker truck and killed on Christmas Eve during a traffic stop on I-64.

Wells has this message for drivers everywhere.

"A lot of times you can't see these emergency responders or wreckers on the side of the road working because maybe there may be a semi in front of you. But when you see it, try to at least slow down."

WHAS11 News asked an LMPD spokesperson if charges have been filed.

He said to his knowledge no charges have been filed. MetroSafe also says they had not spoken to police about the investigation.

