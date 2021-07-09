Everything you need to know about the newly released iOS 15

Apple released the iPhone update on Sept. 20.

YORK, Pa. — Update (Sept. 20) Apple released the new iPhone update on Monday, bringing new features to phones released as far back as 2016.

Apple's announced an upcoming event at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14, where it is expected the company will announce the new iPhone 13.

The event can be streamed via Apple's website or through the Apple TV app.

Alongside the iPhone 13, Apple is expected to officially release iOS 15 for the iPhones 6S and up.

Here are some of the more notable additions with the new version of iOS.

Facetime: Apple has added ability to screen share, sync video and music with other people, and have portrait mode in calls.

Focus: Additions include various ways to help users focus and sleep, including various noises such as white noise and running water, and notification filters for different environments like work or in the car.

Find My: Users can track the shared location of other people in real time, and get notifications if they forget their other Apple devices somewhere.

Apple Wallet: Some states are letting people add their driver's licenses to their phone.

Camera: The camera app can now scan images and video, letting users copy and paste text, and scan objects to search for more information about them(like taking a picture of a dog to find out the breed).