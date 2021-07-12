St. X grad Trey Sweeney picked 20th overall in MLB Draft

The Eastern Illinois University short stop was drafted by the New York Yankees during the first round of the draft Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville high school alum is heading to the big leagues!

During the first round of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft Sunday night, Trey Sweeney was the 20th overall pick, drafted by the New York Yankees.

Sweeney, a St. Xavier High School grad, plays shortstop for Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill.

"It's absolutely surreal. This is something I've dreamed about since I was a little kid watching this every year on TV. And to be in this position is just crazy," Sweeney said on MLB Network after his pick was announced.

As a senior at St. X, Sweeney led his team to the Kentucky State Baseball Championship.

At EIU, he was named the first team All-American by Baseball America during his sophomore year and became first player in program history to earn first team All-American honors at the NCAA Division I level.

He also was named the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year.

Louisville's Henry Davis also made history Sunday night, becoming the first No. 1 overall pick in UofL history after getting drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

