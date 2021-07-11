UofL baseball's Henry Davis makes history; becomes school's first No. 1 overall pick in MLB Draft

The sophomore catcher has become the first No. 1 overall pick in program history after he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville baseball’s Henry Davis has made history.

The sophomore catcher has become the first No. 1 overall pick in program history after he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB Draft.

Davis has been racking up nods for his performance throughout the season. He was named to the All-America first team by Baseball America, a finalist for the Buster Posey Award and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

He led the Cards with a .370 batting average, led the ACC in on-base percentage and ranked in the top 10 in the league in batting average, hits, home runs, RBIs, total bases and slugging percentage.

His teammate Alex Binellas is also expected to be taken in the early rounds.

The MLB Draft continues through Tuesday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.