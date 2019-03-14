LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – WHAS11 will be airing the ACC Basketball Tournament semi-final games on Friday, March 15.

The following programs will be delayed broadcast on the noted days and times:

7 p.m. “ Entertainment Tonight ” will be delayed broadcast on the same day (overnight - Friday night/Saturday early morning) at 1:05 a.m.

” will be delayed broadcast on the same day (overnight - Friday night/Saturday early morning) at 1:05 a.m. 7:30 p.m. “Inside Edition” will be delayed broadcast on the same day (overnight - Friday night/Saturday early morning) at 1:35 a.m.

8 p.m. “Fresh off the Boat” will be delayed broadcast on Saturday, March 16, at 12 p.m.

will be delayed broadcast on Saturday, March 16, at 12 p.m. 8:30 p.m. “Speechless” will be delayed broadcast on Saturday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m.

will be delayed broadcast on Saturday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m. 9 p.m. “20/20” will be delayed broadcast on the same day (overnight - Friday night/Saturday early morning) at 2:05 a.m.

WHAS11’s 11 p.m. news will also air late on Friday due to the tournament. Jimmy Kimmel will be joined in progress, at the conclusion of the 11 p.m. delayed newscast.