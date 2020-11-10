Olmsted Parks 'October Challenge' goes virtual and you can still win prizes

The challenge is from Sunday, October 11 to Sunday, October 25th.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here's a chance to jumpstart your fall fitness goal.

Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy is starting its October Challenge. The parks have a list of challenges on its website and each challenge gives you a chance to win a different prize.

Here's how to sign up and track your progress

You do have to register for the challenge and pay $25. Once you sign up you can choose from a series of challenges that range in distances.

Locations include Cherokee, Iroquois, Seneca, and Shawnee Parks.

You'll need to download an app to track your progress.

Your $25 registration fee comes with a limited-edition performance t-shirt and comes with an Olmsted Parks Conservancy membership.

Funds raised will help enhance signage in the Olmsted Parks to improve your park experience and help you better navigate our trail system.

