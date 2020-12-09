Louisville one of Lonely Planet's top 8 destinations for fall colors in the US

According to travel guide Lonely Planet, Derby City is one of eight recommended destinations for fall colors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether it's spring, summer, fall, or winter, every season has its unique weather-related vibe, fashion and sport.

Fall is by far one of the more loaded seasons. Fall is known and loved for so many things, like fashion and foods. From high school to professional, fall kicks off the sports season starting with football.

There's also something fall has that no other season can claim. We can watch leaves change into amazing colors.

Many states market specific areas to entice tourists and leaf peepers. Louisville just got some national help to attract tourist to check out their leaf show this fall.

According to travel guide Lonely Planet, the Derby City is one of eight recommended destinations for fall colors. Lonely Planet said you don’t even need to leave Kentucky’s largest city to enjoy the changing of the seasons.

In a state known for bourbon and horses, it appears fall puts on a pretty good show as well.

Watching the fall colors is a show you and your family can enjoy by driving around or walking through a park to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Kentucky's fall colors showtime is late October into November. Sometimes earlier depending on the weather. Colors should hopefully be much better this year since it's been so wet and not too hot," WHAS11 Meteorologist Alden German said

Here's an interactive map that lets you check the peak times in your state.

