LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Scott Satterfield recently joked that his team likes to make things interesting.

It’s easy to joke about that when you get the win.

The Cards took a 28-14 lead on Virginia in the fourth quarter and looked like they had the game wrapped up.

But then a Cavaliers touchdown with about 20 seconds left to play cut the lead to 7.

Virginia then recovered the ensuing onside kick and had the chance to tie the game late, but the Cards hung on for the win.

Coach Satterfield explained afterwards why these close games aren’t surprising to him.

"Number one, I don't think we're good enough to go and blow teams out. We have to fight and claw for everything we get. That's why every yard we get, we're not sliding, we're trying to get it. That's the way we are offensively. And then defensively, again, Coach Brown is trying to call the right defense for every scenario. You almost feel like you've got to make the right call every single time in order to give our kids the best chance to win football games. We're a scrappy bunch,” he said.

Louisville is one win away from bowl eligibility.

The Cards will have a week off and return to action on Nov. 9 at Miami.