Louisville women's basketball ranked No. 1 for first time in program history

The Cards defeated Florida State 84-56 Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in program history, the Louisville women's basketball team moved to No. 1 in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Cards remained at No. 2 for six weeks before former No. 1 Stanford lost to Colorado in overtime, opening up the top spot. UofL beat Florida State 84-56 Sunday, moving to 12-0 in what has become a turbulent college basketball season.

"Obviously it doesn't do you anything come March, but it's something that we're proud of, because we have sustained something here for 14 years," head coach Jeff Walz said. "It's been a lot of hard work and we've had a lot of great players and a great staff."

Louisville hopes to keep its undefeated season going when they host Syracuse at 9 p.m. Thursday. The team will then round out January with games against Wake Forest, Miami and North Carolina.

UofL's men's basketball team dropped out of AP's Top 25 following their loss to Miami Saturday.

