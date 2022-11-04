Nolan Smith officially joins Louisville basketball’s coaching staff

Nolan Smith said second chances don't happen often, so when the opportunity to call himself a Cardinal came around, he said he couldn't pass it up.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville men's basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne has introduced the first member of his staff.

Nolan Smith has joined the Cardinals as its new assistant coach.

According to a news release, Smith has worked with the Duke University's men's basketball staff for the last six years. He worked his way up from the team's special assistant to the director of basketball operations and player development, to the assistant coach at Duke.

"Nolan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from one of the premier programs in the country, as well as having worked with and beside one of the best coaches in the game in Mike Krzyzewski," Payne said. "Nolan’s character, love for young people and work ethic will be a major asset for our basketball program and this university."

Named ACC Player of the Year in 2011, Smith played for Duke from 2007 to 2011. During his time with the Blue Devils, the team made it to three consecutive ACC championships.

"As a young boy growing up in Louisville, I was taught early the rich history of Louisville Basketball and the deep pride that comes with it. It is with that same pride that I have taken this opportunity to join Coach KP’s staff," Smith said.

Smith's father, Derek Smith, was a player of the UofL 1980 NCAA Championship team and is recognized in the UofL Hall of Fame.

