LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Kentucky came out on top in the Belk Bowl with a last second touchdown, beating Virginia Tech 37-30.

With seconds left in the game, Kentucky took the lead 31-30 with a Lynn Bowden Jr. touchdown and a PAT. On the final play, the Wildcats forced a fumble and marched into the endzone for a touchdown after time had expired.

The Wildcats join Louisville and Western Kentucky with bowl wins.

Bowden Jr. broke the single game bowl record for rushing yards for a QB with 223 yards. Bowden Jr. also had three total TD's.

