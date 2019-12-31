LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U of L Cardinals (8-5) downed the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-7) in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl 38-28 Monday evening.

The Cards overcame a 14-point first half deficit and scored 31 unanswered points.

Sophomore QB Micale Cunningham was named MVP of the Bowl game and finished up with 279 passing yards and 81 rushing yards and two passing TD's.

Sophomore wide-out Tutu Atwell broke the single-season record for receiving yards with his 147 receiving yard performance. Atwell also had a passing TD in the first quarter.

