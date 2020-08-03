LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the No. 6 Cats escaped a nail-biter at Florida on Saturday, they now know where they stand in the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky gets the No. 1 seed in Nashville and will play the winner of Alabama and Tennessee at 1 p.m. (12 p.m. CDT) Friday.

The SEC Tournament kicks off Wednesday.

