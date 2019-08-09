LEXINGTON, Ky. — LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – UK quarterback Terry Wilson will miss the rest of the season, according to Coach Mark Stoops.

Stoops says Wilson suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee that will require surgery.

Wilson’s injury occurred late in the third quarter during Saturday night’s game against Eastern Michigan.

“I’m very sorry about Terry’s injury,” Stoops said in a statement. “He has done so much for our program over the last two seasons, both in leadership and his production on the field. As a team captain, he will continue to be an important part of our team and we look forward to him returning to the field when he has recovered.”

It’s unclear when Wilson’s surgery will take place.

The Cats went on to win the game 38-17.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.