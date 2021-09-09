Fans allowed for the 2021 Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena

It's scheduled for Friday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Thousands of Kentucky basketball fans are expected to attend the team's "Big Blue Madness" event at Rupp Arena. It's scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 p.m., a news release from the school states. The event is sold out but will be televised.

Due to expected traffic congestion for the event, drivers who travel through that area are being urged to allow extra travel time between the hours of 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m.

Things to know before you go

Fans attending can use the W. High St. entrance or the new W. Main St. Central Bank Center entrance.

The W. Main St. entrance will feature the Blue Carpet UK players and VIP entrance, according to the news release. This will also be the shorter, quicker way to enter the arena, UK said.

The High Street Parking lots will be open and parking rates will apply.

Also available, a newly designated rideshare pick up and drop off area that includes Taxi, Uber and Lyft. The site is available on the North-West side of the arena.

Reminder for event attendees that the Central Bank Center/Rupp Arena Bag Policy will be in effect.

Bags may not be larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and must be clear.

Non-clear small bags or clutch purses 9” x 5” or smaller are allowed. One gallon size clear plastic bags are also allowed.

Please check the Rupp Arena website for guidelines.

How to watch if you don't have a ticket

The SEC Network will televise Big Blue Madness live for fans unable to attend in person. The event starts at 7 p.m.

What is Big Blue Madness?

Big Blue Madness is the introduction of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Fans will get to see practice drills, videos and more. It has been a tradition for 16 years as of 2021.

Fans were not allowed at the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

